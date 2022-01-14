1,100 PGH health workers COVID positive in 2 weeks

At least 1,100 healthcare workers in the Philippine General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the PGH spokesperson said Friday, amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections.

PGH Spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said the hospital currently has 314 COVID-19 patients, exceeding PGH's 300-bed capacity for COVID patients.

"As always pag ganyan we have to give more beds. We had to convert some of our non-COVID beds back to COVID beds," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

One limitation affecting PGH's COVID response is lack of manpower: at least 100 fully vaccinated healthcare workers have tested COVID-19 positive this week.

Del Rosario noted that since January 1, "at least 1,100 health workers have been COVID positive."

Isolation of COVID-positive healthcare workers is currently at 10 days, Del Rosario said, adding the PGH has yet to adopt the health department's new shortened isolation guidelines.

However, healthcare workers who show no signs of COVID-19 infection have been allowed to skip quarantine and go back to work.

"If they have no symptoms, pinababalik namin sa trabaho. Because of the shortened quarantine, mga 90 plus health workers ang nakabalik kaagad," he said.

"Hindi na sila sinaswab, basta asymptomatic at close contact lang. Oras na may naramdamam kahit simpleng sipon o makati lalamunan, pull out kaagad at sinaswab," he added.

Due to the current COVID surge, the PGH has also canceled elective procedures except those needing emergency treatment such as appendicitis, trauma, and other life-threatening cases.

"'Yung mga naischedule kinacancel muna dahil walang tatao lalo na nurses. May urgent non COVID cases na tuloy naman po," he said.

The Philippines on Thursday reported a record-high 34,021 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed.