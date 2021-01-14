Total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 13,498 with 120 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,498 on Thursday as 120 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

The new cases were all from the Middle East and Africa regions. The DFA said the reported increase is due to late reports owing to privacy concerns in one country.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,978, as 8,585 of those infected have recovered, while 935 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 798 in the Asia Pacific, 570 in Europe, 2,543 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 494,605 people. The tally includes 9,739 deaths, 459,252 recoveries, and 25,614 active cases.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health said the UK COVID-19 variant is already in the Philippines.

The UK in December last year detected the more infectious coronavirus variant, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 92.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

Over 1.97 million people have died while more than 51 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in some countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.

