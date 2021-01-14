PH reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; total at 494,605

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila, on January 13, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases, or a total of 494,605 infections in the Philippines.

The additional cases do not include data from 7 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Davao City with 136, Quezon City with 107, Agusan del Sur with 61, Dagupan City with 57, and Cavite with 54.

The DOH said this week that it is still observing the possible surge in COVID-19 cases due to the activities of the people during the holidays. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted on Wednesday the number of new cases in each of the past days breaching the 1,000-mark.

On Wednesday, the government confirmed that the more transmissible UK coronavirus variant is already in the Philippines.

The DOH also reported 40 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,739 fatalities.

For the past 2 days, the country has reported a relatively high number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, total recoveries went up by 746 to 459,252.

The DOH said that while 5 duplicate cases, 3 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally, there were also 14 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths.

It also found that there were 2 cases that actually tested negative. These were also removed form the official tally.

The government on Thursday announced that the vaccine candidate of Pfizer against COVID-19 has been approved for emergency use, the first in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration is also assessing the application for emergency use of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Gamaleya Institute.



RELATED VIDEO