PH gov't can help LGUs buy COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax, Moderna: Galvez

MANILA - The Philippines is set to facilitate the procurement of LGUs of COVID-19 vaccines from drugmakers Moderna and Novavax, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said Thursday, as local governments move to secure vaccine supplies for their residents.

A number of LGUs earlier signed deals for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca through a tripartite agreement with the national government, which has secured some 20 million doses of vaccines from the UK-based drug manufacturer.

“Sa ngayon po ay ini-explore po natin ang Moderna at saka iyong Novavax, at pina-finalize po natin iyong mga tinatawag nating tripartite agreement, iyong pro forma. Kaya po sa ngayon, tatlo na po ang vaccine maker na puwede pong piliin ng ating mga LGUs,” Galvez said during a public briefing.

The Philippines this week announced that it has signed an agreement to procure 30 million doses of Novavax vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.

The pharmaceutical company, however, has yet to apply for an emergency use authorization in the country.

The Philippines is in its final stages of negotiations for the procurement of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the country's ambassador to the United States said Wednesday.

NTF against COVID-19 deputy implementer Sec. Vince Dizon said that 13 million Filipinos are set to receive their COVID-19 vaccines from LGUs and private corporations.

