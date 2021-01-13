Pasay City inks deal for 275,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA - The local government of Pasay City has signed an agreement to purchase 275,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, in a statement Wednesday, said the vaccines will be distributed to Pasay City residents for free.

Among those who will be prioritized in the vaccination program are healthcare workers and senior citizens.

She also said the LGU chose the vaccine from AstraZeneca because it is more affordable and has a higher efficacy rate.

"Itong AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine… hindi siya masyadong mahal. Maganda o mataas rin yung kanyang porsyento ng pagiging effective kontra sa virus. At napakadali ng handling, kahit ordinaryong refrigerator lang ay puwede naming i-store 'yung mga bakuna, dahil 'yung handling at transportation ay amin din talagang inaasikaso," Calixto-Rubiano explained.

The city has already started training personnel for the vaccination, Calixto-Rubiano added.

Pasay City joined the growing list of LGUs that signed deals with AstraZeneca.

