No new COVID-19 variant in contacts of Filipina domestic helper in HK, says DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday said that the contacts of the Filipina domestic helper in Hong Kong did not have the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a briefing that the Filipina had some contacts in the Philippines who tested positive for COVID-19 but they had low viral load, based on their PCR results.

“On the whole genome sequencing, the UK variant was not detected among contacts in NCR and Cagayan,” she said.

But as precaution, she said they are still under strict facility quarantine and close monitoring.

