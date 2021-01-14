Davao City cancels masses, activities for feast of Sto. Niño

Hernel Tocmo/File

DAVAO CITY - Authorities have canceled public masses and activities for the feast of the Sto. Niño here on Friday amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The city's Public Safety and Security Command Center chief Angel Sumagaysay said they would close Shrine Hills in Barangay Matina Crossing where the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague is located.

"We received an instruction from the city mayor to check the cancelation of masses in Shrine Hills. The suspension of the activities is based on the recommendation of the Infectious Disease Specialist Society of Davao City," he said in Bisaya.

The management of Shrine Hills has agreed to cancel the religious activities as the city is experiencing a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases, Sumagaysay said.

Shrine Hills will hold masses but only for its staff and employees.

Also suspended are the Station of the Cross, Dayana procession and the blessing of Sto. Niño images.

Sumagaysay appealed to the devotees for understanding to prevent a further spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The feast of Sto. Niño draws thousands of devotees annually, with some coming from neighboring towns and cities. They flock to Shrine Hills to celebrate one of Davao City's most important religious activities.

As of Jan. 13, Davao City has logged 9,954 COVID-19 cases, of which some 1,376 patients are sick with the virus, based on the data from the Department of Health (DOH).

— Report form Hernel Tocmo