Davao airport suspends RT-PCR testing

The free, real-time polymerase chain reaction test (RT-PCR) for arriving passengers at the Davao International Airport (DIA) has been temporarily suspended.

Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) head Generose Tecson said the local government will instead redirect its resources "to address the local transmission."

"[We] will resume testing once our Los Amigos COVID-19 Laboratory will start operations,” Tecson added.

Tecson urged neighboring LGUs to pick-up their locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the airport.

Tecson added that non-Davao City flight passengers may still exit the airport even without the RT-PCR negative test as long as their LGUs will fetch them and they can present other needed documents.

"Panawagan sa mga LGU especially to pick up their LSIs. From outside Davao City, we don't allow na hindi sila sunduin,” she said.

(We call on the LGUs to pick-up their LSIs.)

She also said that arriving passengers with negative RT-PCR tests taken within 24 to 72 hours before their scheduled flights to the city are prioritized for exit from the DIA after checking their health declaration forms (HDFs).

"We check HDF and papers. We make sure they follow the requirements. We take note of the vehicles they ride on especially PUVs. They are given their health monitoring forms because they have to check-in with their BHERTS (Barangay Health Emergency Response Team). The 14- day home quarantine is mandatory,” said Tecson.

Once the Los Amigos COVID-19 Laboratory is fully operational, she said the free RT-PCR testing at DIA will resume.

As of January 13, Davao City recorded a total of 1,376 active COVID-19 cases; 8,110 recoveries, and 468 deaths from the overall total of 9,954 confirmed positive cases since 2020.