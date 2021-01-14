Brrr! Colder days likely until February, says PAGASA

FILE: At a farm in La Trinidad, Benguet. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Expect colder days ahead as the northeast monsoon continued to persist, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

Temperature in Baguio City is forecast to drop between 11 to 12 degrees Celsius, while Metro Manila may experience as low as 23 degrees Celsius within 4 days, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

"May possibility na mas lumamig pa rin hanggang February," she told ABS-CBN News.

(There's a possibility it will become colder until February.)

According to PAGASA, La Trinidad recorded the lowest temperature so far this year at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Jan. 10. Metro Manila on the same day recorded its coolest temperature so far this year at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Baguio's coolest temperature on record was at 6.3-degrees Celsius, back in Jan. 18, 1961.

The northeast monsoon brings winter winds from mainland China, so parts of the country tend to experience part of the cold from the Siberian region, PAGASA earlier said.