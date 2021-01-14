Belmonte allays fears as QC resident is PH 'patient zero' with new COVID-19 variant

Quezon City hall. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The local government of Quezon City said Thursday there is no cause for concern as a resident was recorded as the country’s “patient zero” for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variant.

In a press conference Wednesday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the male patient, who arrived in the country from Dubai, was immediately quarantined.

His girlfriend, who was with him when they travelled to the Philippines, was also quarantined.

The patient did not roam around the community, she noted.

"Nais nating i-reassure ang ating mamamayan na ito kahit residente ng QC, hindi po siya lumapag sa community 'nung siya ay na-test. Siya po ay idiniretso sa isolation facility so walang kailangang ikabahala ang mamamayan ng Barangay Kamuning,” Belmonte said.

(We want to reassure our constituents that the patient did not roam around the community when he was tested. He was immediately placed in an insolation facility so residents of Barangay Kamuning do not have to worry.)

The girlfriend tested negative but she would undergo another swab test. Her family will also get screened for the virus even if she has not contacted them, as a precaution.

“Now what I'm waiting for is the manifesto of the other passengers that were on the same flight kasi gusto kong i-monitor lahat ng taga-QC (I want to monitor QC residents) that were on the same flight,” Belmonte said.

The Department of Health earlier said they would strengthen surveillance and contact tracing for the more contagious COVID-19 variant first spotted in the United Kingom.

COVID-19 treatment czar Leopoldo Vega said all samples that would test positive should undergo gene sequencing to check for the UK mutation.

The Department of Health also plans to install a new ward or facility for those who will test positive for the new variant.

