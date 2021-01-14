3 soldiers, resident shot dead in Lanao del Norte

Three soldiers and a resident were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lanao del Norte. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Three soldiers and a resident were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lanao del Norte Thursday morning, the Western Mindanao Command said.

In a statement, Lt.Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said the shooting incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. in the boundary of boundary of Poona Piagapo and Pantao Ragat in Lanao del Norte.

“Troops immediately responded and proceeded to the area to validate the information. Upon arrival, the responding team discovered 4 dead bodies with gunshot wounds,” he added.

The three soldiers were later identified as members of the 43rd Mechanized Company under the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion stationed at Tangclao Detachment, Poona Piagapo.

Lt. Col. Domingo Dulay, commander of the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said the three soldiers were on a motorcycle when the incident happened.

Authorities have yet to identify the civilian victim.

Investigation is ongoing.

FROM THE ARCHIVES