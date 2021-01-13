23 passengers, crew rescued from sinking boat off Basilan

Courtesy of Basilan Provincial Disaster Management Office

Eighteen passengers and crew were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard and local residents after their boat began to sink off Malamawi Island in Basilan on Wednesday.

A report from the Basilan Provincial Disaster Management Office disclosed that MPB Queen Shaima Dash 3 was carrying 4 passengers and 14 crew.

A motor boat carrying 5 passengers also partially submerged near Baluk-Baluk, Hadji Muhtamad on the same day.

The passengers were rescued by fishermen who were in the area.

The Basilan PDRRMO said the two incidents occurred due to bad weather.

Authorities reported no casualty in both incidents.--Report from Leizel Lacastesantos

RELATED VIDEO