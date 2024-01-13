Teens' nightly riots terrorize Pambong residents

There is a growing sense of unease among residents in Paombong, Bulacan where a group of teenagers figure in nightly streetfights.

A resident's CCTV captured an intense confrontation between warring groups on January 8 in Barangay San Isidro Dos.

The footage showed one of them wielding a butcher's knife, followed by him companion who was carrying a wooden boat paddle.

The incident has become a recurring problem, becoming a major concern for Paombong residents.

"Nanggugulo sila. Yung step-in ng anak ko ninakaw pa. Hinabol pa ng anak ko yung mga bata na yun," said resident Evalynda Mirico.

Corazon Balestega, who also lives in the neighborhood, pointed out the disturbance caused by the riots.

"Eh kasi nga maingay nga halos lahat naman ng tao dito eh, naaabala... baka magresbak diyan," she said.

Juan expressed fear for his grandson's safety. "Eh siyempre natatakot kami meron akong apo...nakakatakot din...siyempre may hawak na itak yan eh," he said.

The situation prompted officials of Barangay San Isidro Dos to take notice. Some of those involved in these altercations are reportedly outsiders.

"Last year may mga kaganapan na rin po ang mga kabataan tungkol sa kaguluhan....sila sila rin yan eh..paulit ulit iba ibang kalaban lang," said Vilma Jumaquio, a barangay official.

"Actually, dayo lang ito sa barangay namin...minsan lumilipas lang ang months tapos ito nanaman may darating na namang balita, mga blotter tungkol sa kaguluhan."

According to Kagawad Ton Victoria of Barangay San Pedro in Hagonoy Bulacan, some of the suspects were former residents of their village. Their group is known as "Onse."

"Masyadong naalarma ang buong barangay, almost every day sila ang nirereklamo sa may nawawalang cellphone, may nawawalang mga bagay, may mga nawawalang tsinelas," he said.

Victoria said that the teenagers were involved in theft, which happened almost every night. The suspects would even throw things at anyone passing by, harming people returning home from school.

Victoria said there were efforts to address the issues.

"Dinala sa pulis, sa DSWD. Yung mga magulang nangangako na ilalayo rito yung mga bata... Ako po nakukulangan sa pagganap ng magulang... ako po inalam ko po ang buhay ng mga bata, hiwalay ang mga magulang. Lumaki po talaga sa kalsada," he said.

Village officials have talked to the owner of the apartment where the suspects were living. They have driven the teenagers to move to another barangay.

But Victoria felt there was a lack of effort from the part of the DSWD and parents. He appealed for assistance from the agency.

"Sana po patulong po kami kasi 'di po biro yung ginagawa ng mga bata... paaksyon naman po dahil kawawa 'yung mga kabarangay namin."

RELATED VIDEO