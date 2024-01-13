A handout photo made available by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army office on November 27, 2023 shows soldiers standing guard as they attend the inauguration ceremony of an Iranian warship. Handout / Iranian Army office / AFP



MANILA – The Iranian Embassy in Manila has promised the Philippine government assistance to ensure the safety and immediate release of 18 Filipino crewmen onboard an American oil tanker seized by Iran off the coast of Oman, an official said Saturday.



Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega said the department is in touch with the Iranian ambassador to the Philippines, while the Philippine envoy in Tehran is also reaching out with local authorities.



He said there is no indication so far that the Filipinos are being harmed or mistreated.



“Ang alam namin, so far, usually based on previous experience, whenever this happens they don’t harm the Filipino crewmen, wala silang sinasaktan so we cannot confirm yet ano ‘yong conditions nila kasi hinihintay namin ‘yong official report ng ating embahada sa Tehran who’s checking this with the local authorities and, of course, asking for the release,” De Vega told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview.



De Vega said the Department of Migrant Workers and the crewmen’s manning agency are already in touch with the seafarers’ family, ensuring that efforts are being made for their safety.



“Hindi sila kinuhang hostage, ibang situation ito kasi ang tinarget ng Iranians [ay] ‘yong bapor mismo, so in a way collateral damage ‘yong crew. So we’re confident that hindi sila sasaktan at in time papakawalan na rin ‘yan,” he said.



The United States also called on Iran to immediately release of the ship and its crew.

“This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or enabled by Iran aimed at disrupting international commerce,” US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a media briefing.

Iran said the seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker St. Nikolas was in response to the US confiscating the same vessel and its oil last year in a sanction enforcement operation when it sailed under a different name.

Washington has condemned the action.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and threaten maritime security and stability,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Naval Forces Central Command and Commander US 5th Fleet.

