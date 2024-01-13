MOA globe lights up with PH-EU 60th year logo

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, together with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan led the MOA Globe lighting ceremony. Handout photo

MANILA — Mall of Asia’s iconic globe in Pasay City lit up with the logo of the 60th year of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the European Union (EU) on Friday.



Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, together with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, led the lighting ceremony that also served as launch of a year-long celebration.



Through 2024, a number of special events – from a multi-media exhibition to an inter-collegiate quiz, a choral competition, among others – will be held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the bilateral ties.



“2024 is a celebration of the values that the EU and the Philippines share – democracy, human rights, equality, the rule of law, and support for multilateralism and international law,” Véron said.



According to EU, the logo symbolizes the enduring commitment to mutual understanding and collaborative problem solving, embodying the spirit of cooperation, solidarity, and harmonious synergy between two diverse regions.



The logo will be illuminated until January 19.



The Philippines and EU have had a long standing relationship since the mid-20th century.



The Philippines, having established de facto relations with 15 of the early EU members in 1948, established formal ties with the European Community (the precursor of the EU) on May 12, 1964.