A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Operators and drivers who did not apply to have their franchises consolidated may opt to join cooperatives, the Department of Transportation said as unconsolidated units are set to be banned from roads after Jan. 31.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed unconsolidated jeepneys on some routes until the end of the month while it looks for replacements for them.



“Puwede po silang sumama sa isang kooperatiba kasi industriya naman nila yan eh, and may operator tayo na driver. Puwede siyang sumama — yung operator na driver — sa kooperatiba. Mag-miyembro at maging driver po nong kooperatiba so marami pa pong opportunity," Office of Transportation Cooperatives Chairman Andy Ortega told reporters in a media forum in Quezon City.

Ortega mentioned that the LTFRB will release notices after the grace period, and operators failing to comply will face franchise revocation, preventing them from operating starting February 1.

PISTON: SOME JEEPNEYS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AFTER DEADLINE

However, PISTON President Mody Floranda stated that some will continue to ply their routes.

“Kung may karapatan po kayong bumiyahe, bumiyahe kayo, dapat sundin po natin ang batas," Ortega said.

He added that the government is bracing itself for the extension lapse as backlash towards the consolidation program, which sparked protests all over Metro Manila, in Decemnber .

“We expect na everybody po susunod kung ano yung dapat. Now, on the part of government handa naman po tayo to implement what should be implemented," Ortega said.

"But rest assured conscious po kami sa emotions, conscious po kami sa mga posibleng mangyari," he said as he also asked organizations to keep their members calm.



Ortega reiterated that the agency is willing to help drivers affected by operators refusing to join the consolidation.



“Before the end of December, nag-contact na po ang opisina namin sa mga cooperatives nationwide , not only cooperatives, nag-contact na rin kami sa mga federations of cooperatives and already relay to them our concern, the drivers of these operators na hindi nag consolidate baka pwede nating kunin pwede niyong kunin para mabigyan ng trabaho," he said.

Around 52.26 percent of jeepney operators in the National Capital Region joined the franchise consolidation program, LTFRB Board Member Riza Marie Paches said.