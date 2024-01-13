Castro dismayed at dismissal of grave threats rap vs. Duterte

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro speaks during the joint session of Congress on July 22, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro will look into her options after the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office dismissed her grave threats complaint file against former President Rodrigo Duterte for comments he made on her about her.

In a statement, the Makabayan bloc member said she felt she has been deprived of justice.

"Dismayado ako sa sinasabing pagbasura ng kasong grave threats na isinampa ko laban kay dating [Pangulong] Rodrigo Duterte dahil di nito kinilala ang takot na dinala nito sa akin at sa aking pamilya. Para din nitong pinagkait ang katarungan sa akin," she added.

"Hindi pa namin opisyal na natatanggap ang desisyon ng piskal. Kailangan pa naming mapag-aralan ang desisyon at makipagkonsultahan sa aking mga abugado para sa mga susunod naming mga hakbang," she said.

The complaint stemmed from comments that Duterte made on his "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" show where he made threatening comments about Castro

“Pero ang una mong target d’yan [sa] intelligence fund mo, kayo, ikaw France, kayong mga Komunista ang gusto kong patayin,” he said on Oct. 11 while discussing confidential and intelligence funds.

PROSECUTOR: 'NOT ENOUGH EVIDENCE'

The resolution, released Friday, read that that the complaint failed to establish that Duterte intended his alleged threats, which were televised and livestreamed, to be taken seriously.

"Besides, the Office finds it quite unusual, if not ridiculous for a person to make public pronouncement of death threats...especially so considering that such individual, like [the] respondent, is already in an advance age and not anymore immune from criminal prosecution," it said.