The Filipino American community appeared alongside anti-Asian hate crime victims, the Roque family, at a Van Nuys court on Wednesday, as they found out their quest for justice will be delayed by a few more weeks.

"We still have a long way to go. We still have a lot to do. We hope that things would be as speedy as possible but it wasn't in our favor this time," Patricia Roque said. "Regardless of that, we will try everything in our power to maximize the time that we're given before March 6 and after March 6 to when the preliminary hearing will actually happen."

Last May, three members of the Roques were verbally and physically attacked at a fast food parking lot in North Hollywood, California. The suspect, Nicholas Weber has been in custody since last June and faces 2 hate crime felony battery counts.

While the family was expecting the Wednesday hearing to be a final check in before a January 24th preliminary hearing, the defense for Weber asked for a continuance.

Weber will appear in court on March 6 when the new date for the preliminary hearing will be set. The Roque family will testify at the hearing, which is now expected to take place in the springtime, nearly one year since the assault.

Filipino and Asian advocacy groups have grown frustrated with the handling of the case, but they say the extra time helps them build momentum in their anti-Asian hate campaign.

"We're seeing the justice system here, how it’s really slow to give families and victims like the Roques the justice that they are really pushing for," Karen Roxas of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns noted. "We've been here since last year, collecting evidence. Unfortunately, that's the court system but every day that we show up, every day that we're here, everyday that we show community power, we get to continue to pressure them and really show them we’re not going to back down in this fight."

In the last eight months since the attack, the Roques have found healing through the community response, with Patricia helping establish the Pilipino Youth Kollective, as well as shedding light on anti-Asian hate on the Dr. Phil show.

She said while the delay in the court hearing is frustrating, it is also 'empowering'.

"If you look at it in a positive note, we have been given more time to really build up the momentum in order to get the campaign going even further than before," Patricia said.

No matter the delays and continuances, the community has vowed to stand by the Roques' side until the case is finally finished.