MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management on Friday said it has approved the release of over P14 billion to fund the regular pension requirements of military retirees.

The Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) amounting to P14,025,351,666 to the Department of National Defense was approved on Jan. 12, the DBM said in a statement.

The notice of cash allocation (NCA) covers the pension requirements from January to March 2023, it added.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the release of the funds is a recognition of the military retirees' role in the security and stability of the country.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that our retirees, as well as their families, always get the benefits entitled to them. Malaking tulong ‘yan sa kanila. Matagal na panahon silang nagsilbi para tulungan at protektahan ang ating bayan. This is the least we can do to show them our sincerest gratitude and respect,” Pangandaman said.

The DBM said the fund is chargeable against the Pension and Gratuity Fund (PGF) under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

As of Dec. 31, there were 137,649 pensioners covered by the monthly pension requirement for the first quarter of 2023.

RELATED VIDEO: