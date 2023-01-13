This photo taken on July 30, 2017 shows guerrillas of the New People's Army (NPA) in the Sierra Madre mountain range, located east of Manila. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA — National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos on Friday said the country's anti-insurgency task force will bolster its efforts against communist rebels following the death of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Joma Sison.

Carlos said there would be no letup to government approach against rebels, given how their numbers "weakened" in some regions.

"Sa halip, magkakaroon ng mas maigting na efforts," said Carlos during a televised briefing.

(Instead, there will be intensified efforts.)

"The moment we have peace and order, there will be economic growth," she added. "Ito ang key sa ating (this is key to) economic development."

Sison, 83, died in self-exile in The Netherlands in December.

Following his death, the CPP rejected a Christmas ceasefire with the government and said that its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), was authorized to launch tactical offensives against state troops.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) will focus on providing livelihood projects and studying opportunities for rebels who surrender, said Carlos.

Some rebels are shunned by their families, making their reintegration into society difficult, she said.

"Hindi naman tinatanggap ng community. Marami silang mental challenges kasi nagbalik-loob nga sila pero 'yung dati nilang pamilya, dati nilang komunidad, hindi sila natatanggap," the official said.

(They are not accepted by the community. They face many mental challenges.)

Psychological and psychiatric assistance may be offered to them soon, Carlos said.