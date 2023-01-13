People fall in line at the check-in counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- At least 2 senators on Friday said they found the Senate hearing on the Jan. 1 aviation mess lacking as they sought a more thorough probe into the incident.

The Senate public services panel led by Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday conducted a hearing regarding the New Year's day air traffic fiasco that affected over 65,000 passengers.

But for Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the hearing, which lasted about 6 hours, was insufficient, as she accused officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) of being evasive.

"After a 6-hour hearing, we were still in the dark. And apparently so was CAAP. Instead of getting their facts straight for the sake of aviation safety, they again and again attempted to deflect accountability. No critical questions were answered, and only more problems came to light," Hontiveros said in a statement.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also found the transport officials' explanations "lacking."

"The explanation of CAAP and other DOTr officials was lacking and did not give us clarity on what really transpired, and assurance that a similar incident will not happen again," he said.

Hontiveros said she wants other government offices to conduct parallel investigation into the incident, particularly on the possibility of it being a cyberattack.

" I recommend the AFP and DICT cybersecurity units lead a formal and thorough probe," Hontiveros said.

DICT's Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) contradicted CAAP's statement that ruled out cyberattack as the cause of the travel fiasco.

Hontiveros also called on Congress to hold more hearings into the incident.

"I also urge Congress to bring another agency into the investigation. As long as CAAP is investigating themselves, we will not get real answers," she said.