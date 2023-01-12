LPA off Surigao del Sur to bring rains in parts of PH

PAGASA image

MANILA — A low pressure area east of Surigao del Sur is expected to bring rains in several parts of the country, the state weather bureau said early Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was sighted around 3 a.m. approximately 140 kilometer east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The Eastern Visayas region, Central Visayas, Negros Occidental, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms due to the weather disturbance, PAGASA said.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA will also prevail in the Caraga region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Bicol Region, and Quezon province.

The weather condition may cause flooding or landslides, PAGASA said.

Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are also forecast for the rest of Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms, besides the LPA.

In Metro Manila, as well as in Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon, Aurora, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA is forecasting that the northeast monsoon, or amihan, could bring moderate with at times heavy rains.

