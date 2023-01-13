Fire hits restaurant inside San Juan mall

Firefighters respond to a fire at Sibyulle Korean Restaurant in Promenade, Greenhills on January 12, 2023. The fire which reached first alarm at 20:24 was declared fireout at 20:43. The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to BFP. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News



A fire broke out at a restaurant inside a mall in San Juan City Thursday night. No deaths and injuries were reported.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection in San Juan City, the fire started at 8:10 p.m. and was raised to the first alarm at 8:24 p.m.

The BFP declared the fire under control at 8:35 p.m. and then extinguished the blaze less than ten minutes later at 8:43 p.m.

The fire reportedly started from the gas burner of one of the restaurant’s tables but the BFP is still conducting further investigation to confirm the origin of the fire.

Several tables and ducted exhaust fans, meanwhile, were damaged. Authorities cordoned off the area for safety reasons.

WATCH