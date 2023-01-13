The Sandiganbayan building in Quezon Cit on Feb. 19, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan on Friday said it found former Maguindanao Governor Sajid Ampatuan guilty of 8 counts each of graft and falsification of public documents.

Ampatuan failed to attend the promulgation and was ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan 5th Division following the motion of the prosecution for issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Ampatuan’s lawyer told the court that his client was in Maguindanao and he would submit a medical certificate.

The former governor has “arthritic gout”, his lawyer told reporters after the promulgation.

Ampatuan was sentenced by the court to imprisonment of 6 to 8 years for each graft case and 2 to 6 years for each falsification case.

The cases stemmed from alleged ghost projects when Ampatuan was still governor of Maguindanao.

The 8 cases involved a total of P22.364 million in anomalous infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads, and ghost purchases of fuel from a gasoline station supposedly owned by Sajid’s brother, Andal Ampatuan Jr.

The court noted in its decision a Commission on Audit (COA) report which stated that the supposed rehabilitated roads were either shorter than the reported accomplishments or that no signs of rehabilitation or improvement were noticeable.

Sajid Ampatuan pointed out during the trial that the COA’s ocular inspection happened more than a year after the rehabilitation projects were declared completed and that the roads had deteriorated already.

“It is hard to believe that a portion of a road would remain visible while the rest would be lost without perceivable signs. That is incredulous,” the court said in the decision penned by Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Mañalac, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Rafael Lagos and Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega.

Andal Jr. attended the promulgation online as he is serving his sentence inside the New Bilibid Prison for the Maguindanao massacre.

The Sandiganbayan had acquitted Andal Jr. in his graft and falsification cases for the failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt.

“Although it was established that he was the owner of Shariff Aguak Petron Station, this fact alone does not prove his participation in the alleged conspiracy,” the court said.

Engineers Yahiya Kandong, Omar Camsa, Anthony Kasan, Akmad Salim and Jaypee Piang were also found guilty of falsification.

Aside from imprisonment, Sajid was also ordered to pay the provincial government of Maguindanao P22.367 million as civil indemnity, as well as a fine of P5,000 for each count of falsification.