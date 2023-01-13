MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) will tackle the current state of basic education through a report that Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will present on Jan. 30.

The "Basic Education Report 2023" will specify challenges in basic education and resolutions to these, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said on Friday.

"Ilalahad natin kung ano po 'yung challenges ng basic education. Aside from that... ang department ay maglalatag ng mga plans and initiatives para po maresolba itong mga challenges na ito," Poa said.

(We will explain what are the challenges of basic education. Aside from that... the department will lay out plans and initiatives to resolve these challenges.)

The public is expected to see DepEd's direction in resolving the challenges in the presentation, the official said, adding that the agency wants "to make every Filipino an education stakeholder."

"We have problems with school facilities, we have problems with our curriculum, which we are currently reviewing… Nasasabi na nga iyong literacy sa atin, we all know about the learning poverty report that the World Bank has issued. These are the things that we are aware of and a lot more that we will be presenting in the [Basic Education Report]," he said.

(We have problems with school facilities, we have problems with our curriculum, which we are currently reviewing... We all know about the learning poverty report that the World Bank has issued. These are the things that we are aware of and a lot more that we will be presenting in the Basic Education Report.)

The official said updates on the ongoing review of the curriculum of Grades 11 and 12 will also be mentioned in the report.

"Iyong K to 10 po talagang nandun na tayo sa finalization stage. There are still consultations that are ongoing, but at least palapit na po tayo sa finalization. Pero pagdating sa Grades 11 to 12, we also already started iyong ating review last November. So right now, ongoing iyong review. And if there will be additional updates, that will also be included in our Basic Education Report 2023," Poa said.

(About K to 10, we are really in the finalization stage. There are still consultations that are ongoing, but at least we are getting closer to the finalization. But when it comes to Grades 11 to 12, we also already started our review last November. So right now, the review is ongoing. And if there will be additional updates, that will also be included in our Basic Education Report 2023.)