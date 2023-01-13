MANILA — Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian has claimed that the South China Sea can become "a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation" as long as Beijing and the Philippines seek "common ground" in resolving disputes.

"So long as both countries stay wise and confident enough to seek common ground while resolving differences and set aside disputes, we all will be able to find a way of settling differences and solve problems and build [the] South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation," Huang said in his speech during a New Year media reception.

China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually. Other claimants include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

China has ignored a ruling from The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Meantime, former Duterte spokesperson Harry Roque has claimed that the Supreme Court decision declaring as unconstitutional the Arroyo-era Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) is "wrong" and that the decision does not bode well for Philippines-China relations.

In his speech, Roque said the constitutional restriction on foreign equity should not be applied to an area described as forming part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) following the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“That decision is wrong. It simply is wrong," Roque said.

"Under the UNCLOS, the area covered by the JMSU is only subject to sovereign rights. In other words, the 60-40 equity rule provided by the Constitution should not have been applied in an area which is covered the exclusive economic zone."

Roque said the Supreme Court decision "bounded the hands" of President Ferdinand Marcos in resolving the maritime disputes peacefully and expressed hope that the solicitor general will file a "convincing" motion for reconsideration, adding what is at stake is the peaceful resolution of the South China Sea disputes and ability of the people to benefit from the maritime resources.

