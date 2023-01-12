CAAP turns over management of 6 airports to BARMM

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said it has transferred the management of six airports in Mindanao to the Bangsamoro government.

The airports include Awang Airport in Maguindanao del Norte, Wao and Malabang Airport in Lanao del Sur, Sanga-Sanga Airport and Mapun Airstrip in Tawi-Tawi, and Jolo Airport in Sulu.

"With the turnover, the BARMM MOTC (BARMM Ministry of Transportation and Communications) can now officially begin the land side management of the airport," the group said in a statement.

According to CAAP, the transfer includes "the operation and management of the airport's passenger terminal building (PTB), administrative building, and vehicular parking area, among others."

"Meanwhile, CAAP will retain the air side (air traffic control tower, air navigation equipment and facilities) management and control at the airport."

Both sides signed a deal on the transfer of assets and functions of these airports in September 2022.

