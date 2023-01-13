CAAP installs CCTV system in equipment room after Senate lashing

Photo from Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri

MANILA -- The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday installed 5 surveillance cameras in their office housing crucial equipment following the January 1 air traffic mess.

During the Senate public services panel hearing into the incident Thursday, Senate President Miguel Zubiri decried the lack of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras within the CAAP's Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management equipment room, calling it a "national security concern" as he raised the possibility that the Jan. 1 incident was an "internal sabotage."

On Friday, Zubiri reported that CAAP has already installed 5 CCTV cameras in their facility.

"Salamat sa CAAP at inaksyonan nila ngayong araw ang utos natin kahapon sa Senado na lagyan agad ng CCTV cameras sa mga sensitibo and kritikal na areas... All 5 cameras being installed at the equipment room. This is also where the circuit breaker is located," Zubiri told reporters.

The CAAP leadership on Thursday apologized and took "full accountability" for the massive glitch that paralyzed the country's air traffic on New Year's day.

However, some senators are still calling for a deeper probe into the incident.