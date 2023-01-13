Travelers queue at the check-in counters of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Four of 8 Filipino travelers from China who tested positive for COVID-19 were found to have been infected with omicron subvariants, the Department of Health said on Friday.

According to Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau, the BF.7 was detected in 3 patients while the remaining traveler had BA.5.2.

"Ito 'yung mga hindi bagong variants. Dati na nating 'tong mga nade-detect. Kung unusual or unique, no," she said in a virtual town hall forum.

(These are not the new variants. We have detected this before. It's not unusual or unique.)

The World Health Organization earlier said the 2 omicron subvariants were driving China's fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. The world's most populous country ditched its zero-COVID-19 policy last month.

De Guzman explained the other patients' samples did not have an assigned lineage.

"Minsan pagka-transport nade-degrade 'yung quality ng specimen kaya hindi natin ma-sequence," she said.

(Sometimes, the quality of the specimen degrades when it is transported, so we can't sequence it.)

Last week, the DOH said 89 passengers were identified as close contacts of the 8 Filipino travelers.

Of the close contacts, only 1 exhibited suspected COVID-19 symptoms, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said. The passenger has been tested and is undergoing isolation.

The 8 Filipino travelers, who were all unvaccinated, arrived in Manila from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

They tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen screening. The results were later confirmed positive through RT-PCR testing.

So far, the BA.5 is still the dominant strain in the Philippines, with 12,658 cases, according to the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report.

It is followed by BA.2.3.20 with 3,881 cases, XBB with 949 cases, XBC with 610 cases, and BA.4 with 325 cases.

The country also has 38 BA.2.75 cases, 19 BQ.1 cases, 7 BF.7 cases and 4 BN.1 cases.

The Philippines has yet to detect omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which is believed to be the most contagious version of COVID-19 yet.