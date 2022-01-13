Authorities at the Davao City Jail-Annex discovered packets of what they suspected as shabu hidden inside bananas on Jan. 12, 2022. Courtesy of BJMP XI

MANILA - Authorities at the Davao City Jail-Annex discovered packets of what they suspected as shabu hidden inside bananas.

The bananas were found on Wednesday, past 3 p.m. at the jail's search area.

Five packets of the supposed illegal drugs were found with the fruits, which were wrapped in straw and tape.

Authorities found 3 grams of suspected shabu in total, which cost an estimated P45,000.

They are still investigating who left the bananas outside the Davao City Jail-Annex, and who they were meant for inside the facility.

- report by Cheche Diabordo

