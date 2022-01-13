Home  >  News

Packets of suspected shabu discovered in bananas at Davao City Jail-Annex

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2022 06:41 PM

Authorities at the Davao City Jail-Annex discovered packets of what they suspected as shabu hidden inside bananas on Jan. 12, 2022. Courtesy of BJMP XI
MANILA - Authorities at the Davao City Jail-Annex discovered packets of what they suspected as shabu hidden inside bananas. 

The bananas were found on Wednesday, past 3 p.m. at the jail's search area. 

Five packets of the supposed illegal drugs were found with the fruits, which were wrapped in straw and tape. 

Authorities found 3 grams of suspected shabu in total, which cost an estimated P45,000. 

They are still investigating who left the bananas outside the Davao City Jail-Annex, and who they were meant for inside the facility. 

- report by Cheche Diabordo

