MANILA — The Department of Health said Thursday its new guidelines on COVID-19 isolation and testing for the public are not yet for implementation.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire made the clarification a day after the DOH held a town hall meeting, where new guidelines such as shortened isolation period were discussed.

"Town hall for health care workers was for policy consultation," Vergeire said.

The policy will still be presented to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases for alignment with other government agencies, Vergeire said.

"We will issue the policy. Once [the] policy is issued, that's the time it takes effect," she said, adding that the policy is expected to be released on Thursday night.