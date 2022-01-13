MANILA The Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday the physical closure of several courts in areas across the country amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and the threat of the omicron variant.

The memorandum signed by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo covered courts in Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and 14 other areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

The closures will begin Thursday, Jan. 13, and will last until the end of the month.

READ: MEMORANDUM ORDER NO. 10-2022

RE: RISING CASES OF COVID 19 INFECTION/PHYSICAL CLOSURE OF COURTS IN SELECT AREAS pic.twitter.com/2Vaga4bi3A — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) January 12, 2022

AREAS UNDER COVID-19 ALERT LEVEL 3 WHERE COURTS ARE CLOSED:

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

NUEVA ECIJA

BULACAN

CAVITE

RIZAL

LAGUNA

BAGUIO CITY

DAGUPAN CITY

SANTIAGO CITY REGION 2

CAGAYAN REGION 2

ANGELES CITY

BATAAN

OLONGAPO

PAMPANGA

ZAMBALES

BATANGAS REGION 4-A

LUCENA CITY REGION 4-A

NAGA CITY

ILOILO CITY

LAPU-LAPU CITY

All court hearings in the affected areas are suspended due to the closure.

However, the SC said "urgent matters" such as inquest proceedings and bail hearings could be done through remote videoconferencing.

Those who have transactions with the courts can still do so through their hotline numbers, email addresses, and social media accounts.

Meanwhile, under Administrative Circular No. 01-2022, the filing period for all pleadings with deadlines in January have been extended to February 1, 2022.

The closures came on the same day when the Department of Health reported 32,246 new COVID-19 cases., and a new record-high total active infections of 208,164.