MANILA - Davao City Mayor and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Thursday she will not team up with Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso in this year's elections.

In a statement, Duterte-Carpio said she is loyal to her UniTeam with former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"I truly appreciate the love of so many for me and I do not wish to impose upon you my choice for president. While I continue to respect your decision to support another presidential candidate, it is with a heavy heart that I cannot be one with you on this," said the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Mahalaga po sa akin ang paninindigan at isang salita. Alam ko po na pareho ang ating mga adhikain para sa ating bansa. At para magtagumpay tayo, dapat ay iisa lang ang daang ating tinatahak. Kung kaya patuloy akong umaasa ng suporta ninyo sa UniTeam."

(It's important for me to honor my word. I know that we all have the same dreams for the country and if we are victorious, then we should all go down the same path. That is why I still depend on your support for the UniTeam.)

According to Duterte-Carpio's camp, a certain group introduced themselves as purveyors of IS-SA or the "Isko-Sara Tandem." They were accused of trying to drive a wedge between Duterte-Carpio and Marcos.

But instead of gaining traction, the movement backfired. The Duterte-Carpio camp said the proposed IS-SA tandem was the brainchild of a supposed "political mercenary."

The camp of Domagoso, whose vice presidential running mate is Dr. Willie Ong, has yet to issue a statement on the report.

According to survey results released last month by Pulse Asia, Marcos and Duterte-Carpio were the top preferred candidates for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively, this May.

Domagoso was the third most preferred candidate.

