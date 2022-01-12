MANILA—Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said the local government would soon deploy health officials to construction sites in the capital city to administer COVID-19 booster shots to carpenters and other workers.

Onsite vaccination will cover all construction workers involved inlocal government-funded projects, Domagoso said during a site visit.

"Pai-schedule ako onsite para hindi masayang ang trabaho nila kasi ang gusto nila kita," he said.

(I will schedule onsite vaccinations so they don't have to waste a day's worth of work because they want to earn.)

"Para hindi na umabsent, sayang ’yung kita nila. Papadala ako [ng magbabakuna]."

(I will send vaccines onsite so they don't have to skip work and lose income.)

The local government of Manila is currently working on building 3 schools, 2 hospitals and at least 6 residential buildings for informal settlers.

The city of Manila is also set to open a drive-through vaccination site at Luneta grandstand.

The drive-through site will be open to 300 vehicles a day on a first come-first served basis, the mayor said in a statement.

Each vehicle can have a maximum of 5 people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, he said.

"Mga jeep, taxi, private cars, maski Grab . . . puwede po kayo magtungo dito sa Luneta," he said.

(Jeepneys, taxis, private cars, even those in Grab vehicles can go to Luneta.)

The drive-through site for 4-wheeled vehicles is expected to open Thursday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new policy came as the national government pushed to inoculate more Filipinos as the Philippines battles a new surge of COVID-19 cases.

