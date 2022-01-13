MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso announced on Thursday what he called a "Health Break" or the suspension of all classes in the City of Manila due to its rising number of COVID-19 infections.

The suspension, which covers both public and private schools at all levels, will last from January 14 to January 21, 2022. It also covers both physical and online classes.

"All levels para magka-health break naman ang lahat, mabawasan ang anxiety level ng mga teacher," the Manila mayor said.

"Makapag-pahinga yung ating mga guro at mga magulang at mabawasan yung anxiety levels nila na umaabsent yung kanilang anak sa online class kase infected din yung kanilang anak sa COVID-19."

(Classes at all levels are suspended so that everyone gets a health break and the anxiety of our teachers will decrease. The teachers will be able to rest and the anxiety levels of parents whose children are infected with COVID-19 will also decrease.)

STO. NIÑO FEAST DAY ACTIVITIES CANCELLED

The mayor said all activities related to the feast day of Santo Niño, which falls on January 16 this year, were canceled to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

He expressed his gratitude to the respective Parishes of Sto. Nino of Tondo and Pandacan which yielded to the city government's request to hold online masses instead of the traditional in-person masses.

"Sa atin namang mga deboto katulad natin na deboto ng Sto. Niño, magsama-sama na lang po tayo sa bahay, maghawak-hawak na lang po tayo ng kamay bilang pamilya, manatili tayong manalig at magdasal sa Diyos at magdasal sa kapistahan ng ating mahal na Sto. Nino," he said.

(To our devotees like the devotees of the Sto. Niño, let us all gather in our homes instead, hold hands together as a family, and pray to God on the feast day of our beloved Sto. Niño.)

Domagoso added that he had signed Executive Order No. 4, series of 2022 which prohibited the holding of street games for children. He reminded Barangay chairmen in both Pandacan and Tondo that games and street activities related to the feast day were not allowed.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the influx of people who wanted to avail COVID-19 vaccines, Domagoso said the city government's drive-through vaccination site at Luneta will operate 24 hours starting January 14, at 12 a.m.

"Simula mamayang alas-dose so hindi na kayo kakabahan na baka ma cut-off kayo," he said. "Dahil sa bugso, bilis ng pag tugon ng tao, ito naman ang responde ng gobyerno ng Maynila na yakapin kayong lahat hangga't kaya kayong yakapin."

(Starting later at 12:00 a.m., you won't have to be worried about whether you will be cut off. Because of the speed and the influx of the people, the Manila City Government will respond by embracing all of you.)

- With a report by Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News.

