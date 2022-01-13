Fil-Am kicks off campaign to become Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor

Jeff Coleman kicks off his campaign to become Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

Filipino American Jeff Coleman is on a mission to bring civility and kindness back not only in the US government but in every family in the Keystone State.

"Without declaring a truce in our uncivil war, we'll keep cutting people out of our lives, who don't worship like us, who don't think like us, who don't vote like us. And that would be a tragedy," Coleman stressed.

Coleman aims to put an end to the things that divide America, as he runs for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. "I'm a candidate for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor... I'm on a mission to help restore these values to the public square."

Jeff Coleman vows to 'bring civility, kindness, and statesmanship back to public service.'

At Coleman's campaign kickoff event in Harrisburg, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents came together to lend their support to the Fil-Am. For Republican State Representative Rob Mercuri, Coleman's candidacy may jumpstart America’s redemption through small acts of kindness and extensions of sincerity.

"Jeff Coleman is reentering the arena to bring a fresh vision of hope and civility. Jeff's vision for Pennsylvania is bold and the possibilities are limitless. Changing the tone and tenor of our politics begins with each of us," Mercuri said.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am and Independent voter Brendan Flores came all the way from the Sunshine State just to show his support for his longtime friend.

"His values of civility, decorum, and respect, values that make him the best candidate for your Lieutenant Governor during this challenging time where people are being pushed toward isolation and division with friends and neighbors, turning our communities into battlefields. We need someone like Jeff... He is a uniter," Flores pointed out.

Coleman also got the support of staunch Democrat Antonio del Rosario who came from New York. Just like Coleman, del Rosario believes democracy is about having a civil discourse where one should be able to agree or disagree with each other and still be respectful.

"We can't threaten people if they disagree with us. We can't storm the Capital. Jeff Coleman is that bridge. I don't think of him as a Republican or a Democrat. I think of him as a good public servant, as an ethical man," del Rosario said.

Coleman says he is running to be a partner for the next Governor of Pennsylvania. But before that, he needs to win the Republican primary in May.