Davao Region on Wednesday night logged 335 new COVID-19 cases, more than twice its single-day tally of 152 additional infections the day before.

Out of the 2,399 tested in the region, 335 were confirmed positive. The last time Davao saw more than 300 cases in a single day was on October 21, 2021, the Department of Health XI said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government regional director Alex Roldan said that authorities were bracing for a possible spike of omicron cases in the region.

An “effective” strategy they were looking to employ was enforcing granular lockdowns in areas with increasing number of cases, he added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier assigned the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 to Davao City.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has yet to give an announcement if there are other provisions besides the stipulated guidelines of the IATF for areas under Alert Level 3.

As of writing, Davao City has 811 active COVID-19 cases. — Report by Chrislen Bulosan

