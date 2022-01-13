MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Thursday said it will investigate the killing of a radio journalist in Sultan Kudarat this week.

In a statement, CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said the killing of Jaynard Angeles, a radio commentator who is also running as a councilor in Lambayong town, is "concerning."

"CHR is appalled with this incident and stands with the media community in denouncing this killing," De Guia noted.

"Election-related violence and the killing of journalists create a chilling effect on Philippine society and prevents the peaceful discourse of ideas in the runup towards elections," the statement read.

The CHR noted that the incident took place days after the official start of the election season on Jan. 9.

De Guia urged the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) to "exert all efforts" to investigate the crime with the police.

"We urge [the PTFoMS to] urgently address and anticipate media harassment and election-related violence as we near election day."

The killing of Angeles comes weeks after the slay of Jess Malabanan, a Samar-based journalist.

Malabanan, a correspondent of Manila Standard, was reportedly shot in the head in Calbayog City while watching television in early December.

PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Egco had said that Malabanan's death might not be due to his job as a journalist.

The Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished.

In a report issued in October before the latest killings, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists listed the Philippines at seventh place in its Global Impunity Index, with 13 murders of journalists still unsolved.

RELATED VIDEO