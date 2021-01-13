Sotto eyes bill to limit party-lists to groups 'not working to overthrow government'

Senate President Vicente Sotto III during the plenary session on May 6, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday said a bill is being crafted in the Senate to ensure that only marginalized representatives and groups not "working for the overthrow of government" would be qualified to join the party-list race.

Sotto earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte had suggested amendments to some provisions in the Constitution to ensure that Makabayan bloc lawmakers - accused of working for communists - would be disallowed from having seats in Congress.

But, Sotto said, "there is no mention of any Makabayan bloc or any sector."

"It will be the marginalized sector that will be mentioned and clarified and sino ang puwede magrepresent sa kanila (who are eligible to represent them)," he said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay online forum.

The Makabayan bloc qualifies under this standard as party-list groups under the the coalition represent women, farmers, and teachers, among others.

Members of the bloc have been vocal in criticizing lapses in various administrations and frequently stage rallies against several government policies.

"We can come up with a provision that if you are working for the overthrow of government, you cannot be qualified," Sotto said.

The Senate President opted to file a bill instead of heeding a resolution seeking to convene Congress as a constituent assembly to amend constitutional provisions on party-lists.

Last year, Makabayan bloc lawmakers attended a Senate hearing on red tagging and denied accusations that they were serving as the legal front of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army.

