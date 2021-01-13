Sinovac waiting for 2 things before seeking PH clearance for use of its COVID-19 vaccine

An employee holds a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil Jan. 12, 2021. Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

MANILA — China's Sinovac Biotech is waiting for 2 things before seeking Philippine clearance for its COVID-19 vaccine, an official leading the immunization effort said on Wednesday.

Sinovac needs to wrap up its vaccine clinical trials in Turkey and Brazil, data from which will be submitted to the Philippines' drug regulator, said Carlito Galvez Jr., Chief Implementer of the National Task Force COVID-19.

The firm is also waiting for China's permission for export and general use, which might be issued in the first week of February, said Galvez, who is also the country's inoculation czar.



"Nilalatag na po ngayon," he said in a public briefing.

(It's being laid out.)

The Philippines has secured 25 million jabs of the Sinovac vaccine, the first 50,000 doses of while will arrive in the country in February, Malacañang had said.

Bambang Heriyanto, corporate secretary of Bio Farma, the Indonesian company involved in the trials, said the Brazilian data was still above the 50 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

Turkish researchers said in December that CoronaVac showed a 91.25 percent efficacy based on interim analysis.

- With a report from Reuters

Video courtesy of PTV