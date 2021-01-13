Senators want to allow procurement of preferred COVID-19 vaccine by private firms, LGUs

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday said lawmakers would push to allow private companies and local governments to procure their preferred brand of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Senate will convene as a Committee of the Whole again on Friday, Jan. 15, to identify how legal restrictions could be eased to allow the private sector and local governments to transact directly with vaccine makers, Sotto said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay online forum.

"We will insist on Friday to find a solution in a predicament we are in," he said.

"It is a burning issue which remains to be resolved," he added.

Officials involved in the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine program earlier said that under the law, local governments need "explicit approval from the President" before they can be allowed to pay the required 50 percent downpayment for the purchase of vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had said that private companies are likewise still banned from transacting directly with pharmaceutical companies as regulators have yet to issue certifications for the use and sale of any COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Sotto said local government leaders, Cabinet secretaries and officials spearheading the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination program would be invited to the hearing on Friday.

"Hopefully, the FDA, the IATF or the vaccine czar would be able to give us a solution," he said.

The Philippines has recorded 491,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, including 23,532 active cases, 9,554 deaths, and 458,172 recoveries.

The country expects to receive its initial vaccine supplies only next month.

