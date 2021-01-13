San Juan City conducts dry run of COVID-19 vaccinations



MANILA— San Juan City is conducting simulations of COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for the inoculation of at least 50,000 residents who comprise the first batch of vaccine recipients.

This, ahead of the arrival of the 100,000 AstraZeneca shots the city ordered via a tripartite agreement with the national government.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said that though vaccinations are regularly conducted by the city and barangay health officers, it needs to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccinations since it is not an ordinary undertaking.

To date, 11,500 San Juan residents have pre-registered for the vaccinations, which is why Zamora said the biggest challenge is how to restore public confidence in the coronavirus vaccines, amid hesitancy due to the controversy over anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

The city’s COVID-19 vaccination teams began trainings on Tuesday under the supervision of the DOH.

San Juan City is ready with its main COVID-19 vaccination center, the San Juan Gym, which can accommodate hundreds of vaccine recipients at a given time. | via @InaReformina pic.twitter.com/QZZeYk2Zpe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 13, 2021

Zamora walked the media through the city’s main COVID-19 vaccination facility at the San Juan Gym, located beside the San Juan hospital.

Aside from the main vaccination facility at the ground floor, an observation center is also set up at the gym’s second floor where those vaccinated are required to stay for at least an hour for any immediate adverse reaction.

The city has earmarked an initial P50 million for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Zamora said if cleared by his physician, he will be the first to receive inoculation to encourage more residents to have themselves vaccinated.