Parañaque orders 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

MANILA - Parañaque City has ordered 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca, Mayor Edwin Olivarez has said.

This, after the city government signed a tripartite agreement with the national government and AstraZeneca for the advance purchase of anti-coronavirus vaccine worth P250 million.

“Once these vaccines are delivered, we shall immediately roll out a vaccination program that will cover the most vulnerable population, including our frontline workers and senior citizens,” Olivarez wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

"This is a very significant development in our fight against COVID-19."

"Hopefully, we shall soon see the end of this deadly pandemic and allow our people to go back to our normal lives," he added.

City Health Officer Dr. Olga Virtusio said the vaccines would be distributed for free, with priority given to medical frontliners, uniformed personnel, persons with disabilities (PWDs), older people and indigents.

The city plans to immunize up to 119,200 residents during Phase 1 of the vaccination program, she said.

As of Jan. 12, Parañaque City has tallied 8,342 coronavirus infections, of which 215 have died from the disease. The city's tally includes 7,975 recoveries and 152 active cases.

