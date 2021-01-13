Hotel where Christine Dacera died denies quarantine violations

City Garden Grand Hotel. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Makati hotel where flight attendant Christine Dacera was found on New Year's Day denied Wednesday that it provided leisure accommodation to the flight attendant and her friends.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

The Department of Tourism has asked the hotel, which functions as a quarantine facility, to explain why Dacera and her friends were allowed to book rooms.

City Garden Grand Hotel, in a 4-page reply to the agency's show-cause order, said Dacera and her companions booked 3 rooms (2207, 2209 and 2009) under corporate accounts.

"There was no clear indication that these guests knew each other, or made the reservations with the intention of holding a party within the hotel premises," it said.

"The corporate accounts pertained to businesses that were within the immediate local vicinity of the Hotel or businesses otherwise permitted to book accommodation."

The hotel said its investigation found "supposed groups of of 9-10 persons were interspersed across 3 different rooms" but it was still determining "circumstances surrounding each person’s participation in the gathering."

"None of the guests was made known to our front office manager at any time throughout the day. These visitors could only have gained access to guest floors with the aid of registered guests, in violation of hotel policies prohibiting such gatherings," it said.

"From initial review of CCTV footage, no obvious comings and goings were seen from any of the 3 rooms that would have roused the suspicion of our CCTV clerk, as their presence in any public spaces were brief."

It also denied claims that it allows social events, saying that only one restaurant is open in the building with a maximum half-capacity.

The hotel asserted that it "complied and will continue to comply with all health and safety regulations."

The DOT received the reply from the hotel on Friday, January 8 and said it would release soon its decision on the accreditation of the hotel and its license to operate.

