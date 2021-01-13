DepEd says can't hike reimbursement for personnel's communication expenses

Teachers compile learning modules after a ceremonial turnover and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for Manila public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Aug. 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education said Wednesday it could not heed requests to increase the amount allocated for personnel as reimbursement for their communication expenses, citing limited funding and a lack of legal basis.

In a statement, the department said it acknowledged that P300 per month was not enough to repay communication expenses of teachers and personnel who are under an alternative working arrangement as they implement distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In as much as the Department would want to reimburse their communication expenses for a higher amount, the Department has its limitations, both in the funding cover and legal basis," the DepEd said.

"The amount of P300 per month was identified based on the cost estimates per available 2020 funds," it explained.

The DepEd also said it could not release the reimbursement as an allowance due to a lack of legal basis.

The department's request to the Department of Budget and Management to give a communication allowance to its personnel remains unanswered, the agency said.

"We hope for your understanding as we provide what is due our personnel within our budget," it added.

The DepEd made the statement following complaints from teachers over the measly amount of the reimbursement as well as the tedious process to get the refund.

Under DepEd Order No. 38, issued last November, DepEd personnel may claim a reimbursement worth P300 per month for communication expenses incurred from March to December 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: