COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad soar to 13,378 with 322 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,378 on Wednesday as 322 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 97 new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

According to the DFA, the spike in cases is due to another surge in COVID-19 cases in one country in Europe.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,858, as 8,585 of those infected have recovered, while 935 have died.

13 January 2021



Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 798 in the Asia Pacific, 570 in Europe, 2,423 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 492,700 people. The tally includes 9,699 deaths, 458,523 recoveries, and 24,478 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 91.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious coronavirus variant, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 1.96 million people have died while more than 50.6 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in some countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.

