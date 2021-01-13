Congress has no intelligence funds, COA says

MANILA - The Commission on Audit (COA) clarified Wednesday that the House of Representatives and the Senate did not have confidential and intelligence funds for 2019.

In a statement, the commission said that both houses of Congress have extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses, but not confidential and intelligence funds.

“The AFR (Annual Financial Report) clearly shows that the Congress of the Philippines did not incur any Confidential or Intelligence expenses in 2019,” the COA said.

In the AFR however, confidential, intelligence and extraordinary and miscellaneous and expenses were lumped into one category, all totaling P13.465 billion.

The further breakdown of the total amount — which listed Congress, the Department of National Defense, and the Office of the President among other agencies — did not specify which funds were spent by each agency.

The commission also noted in the statement that extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses include, but not limited, expenses incurred for various activities such as meetings, seminars and conferences; office equipment and supplies; public relations; educational, athletic and cultural activities; subscription to professional, technical journals and informative magazines, library book and materials; and other similar expenses not supported by the regular budget allocation.

The commission also stated that the category confidential, intelligence and extraordinary and miscellaneous funds conform to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

RELATED VIDEO