Coming soon: Elevated bus ramps on EDSA?

Two u-turn slots along EDSA in Caloocan City close on January 11, 2021, to make way for faster trips for the EDSA bus carousel. The MMDA continues to eye more u-turn closures along EDSA as a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion aside from improving the EDSA Busway project, amid criticism from private motorists. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The new chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Wednesday he is looking at installing elevated bus ramps on EDSA to ease traffic congestion due to closed u-turns.

The MMDA has already identified locations for these, said Benhur Abalos who succeeded the late Danny Lim.

"Isang solusyon po rito ay ang elevated bus ramp, 'yung mga bus bago dumating sa kanto ng u-turn merong rampa na aangat sila parang overpass po na bakal," told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(One solution to this is the elevated bus ramp which is like an overpass that will allow buses to go up before the u-turn.)

"Tatanong ko po ano pondo rito, gaano katagal gagawin ito, at kung magawa itong elevated bus ramp 'yung mga sasakyan sa ilalim ay makakapag u-turn na po."

(I will ask what's the budget for this and for how long it would take to construct because if this is built, vehicles underneath can make a u-turn.)

Parallel routes for cyclists should also be connected, according to the new MMDA chairman.

"Baka napakadelikado sa EDSA dahil ang bibilis ng sasakyan pero titingnan natin. What should be encouraged are parallel routes, 'yung sa gilid-gilid. Get an inventory of these parallel routes nang ganun sa boundaries maidikit-dikit po natin sila," he said.

(It's probably too dangerous for bicycles in EDSA but we'll study it. What should be encouraged are parallel routes or those on the side. Get an inventory of these parallel routes so we can connect them.)

He added that the number coding scheme in Metro Manila will also remain suspended due to limited public transportation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Personal ko po ito, pinapakuha ko pa lang kung gaano kadami ang sasakyan sa kalye. Sa'kin 'wag po muna, we need to encourage people to get out at kulang pa tayo [ng] sasakyan pa. Kung talagang traffic let’s give it a few more weeks or a few more days," he said.

(This is my personal opinion, I've just ordered my staff to get details on how many vehicles there are in the streets. For me, let's not remove the suspension for now, we need to encourage people to get out and we still lack vehicles. If there's really heavy traffic, let’s give it a few more weeks or a few more days.)