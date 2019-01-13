PH prepares to send back South Korea garbage

A ship that will carry 51 container vans of trash back to South Korea is docked at the Mindanao International Container Terminal, Sunday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Authorities prepared to send back to South Korea on Sunday 51 container vans of garbage that were shipped to Mindanao last year.

The containers arrived at the Mindanao International Container Terminal (MICT) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental last October 2018.

A later inspection revealed that the shipments contained used dextrose tubes, soiled diapers, batteries, bulbs, and electronic equipment, the environment department earlier said.

The 51 container ships as of this posting were being loaded into a ship that will leave MICT for South Korea late Sunday night.

Falsely declared trash is seen inside one of 51 container vans that will be repatriated to South Korea on Sunday. ABS-CBN News

Another 5,100 tons of waste that arrived in the port last July, meanwhile, has to be carefully repacked before it can be shipped back later this month, MICT port collector John Simon earlier said.

The consignee, Verde Soko Philippines Industrial Corp, did not secure an import permit from the environment department and misdeclared the garbage shipment as "plastic synthetic fakes," he said.

The Bureau of Customs already issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the firm to stop its construction of a waste recycling facility in the area.

The National Bureau of Investigation is also studying possible complaints against the consignee.