Teodoro: PH defense transformation to continue



MANILA - The Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines held the traditional joint New Year’s Call at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday, marking the start of the working year.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led the traditional toast, enjoining every member of the “defense family” to embody only the highest standards of excellence.

In his message, Teodoro said the transformation of the whole defense department, with its civilian bureaus and the AFP, will carry on in the new year.

“We thank each and every one, the whole defense family, for the cooperation they have shown last year in the midst of our attempts to transform our organization into a new defense organization—new skills, new paradigms, new capabilities. We shall continue that effort this year and we hope that we have the same unconditional cooperation from each and every one of you. I am really gratified because we have the unconditional support of our ever-supportive Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Teodoro said.

He added, “We hope to set the tenor for the year again, that every morning every day shall be a beautiful morning and a beautiful day even though there are typhoons because… We are blessed with the right and justice in what we are doing. We are blessed with the trust of the Filipino people.”

Teodoro also encouraged members of the defense establishment to stay united.

“Again, we shall be blessed because we are one and united, and we cannot be divided because we have a mission to preserve and protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of the Philippines, maintain peace and order, work together with allies to make not only the Philippines but this region—the Indo-Pacific Region—and the world a better place to be in,” Teodoro said.

One of the traditions observed by the AFP, the New Year’s Call serves as an opportunity for the defense secretary and AFP chief to highlight the organizations’ accomplishments in the past year and to reaffirm their commitment to the flag and the country.

Military commanders from the Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as chiefs of offices, senior staff officers, and senior enlisted personnel, together with their spouses attended the event.

